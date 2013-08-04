FII Lateres
LATRFII:BZ
BRL
商品分類
Closed-End Fund
52週レンジ
840.96 - 960.00
商品分類
Closed-End Fund
ファンド分類
Physical Assets and Securities
運用アセットクラス
Real Estate
重視地域
Brazil
基準価額 (NAV) ( -)
-
資産総額 (百万 BRL) ( 04/30/2018)
106.440
設定日
04/08/2013
直近配当額 ( 05/24/2018)
2.54397782
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
企業概要
FII Lateres is a closed-end fund incorporated in Brazil. The Fund's objective is capital appreciation. The Fund will invest its assets in the acquisition and exchange of land for investment, development, construction, operation and/or sale of commercial, residential and/or industrial Real Estate.
住所Dynamo Administracao de Recursos
Av Ataulfo de Paiva, 1352, 7 andar
22440-034, Rio de Janeiro - RJ
Brazil
電話番号55-21-2512-9394
Webサイトwww.dynamo.com.br