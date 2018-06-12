Lupus Alpha Sustainable Conv
LASUSCB:GR
101.77
EUR
0.11
0.11%
更新日時 2018/06/12
商品分類
FCP
52週レンジ
98.94 - 101.77
前日終値
101.66
52週レンジ
98.94 - 101.77
商品分類
FCP
ファンド分類
Convertible
運用アセットクラス
債券
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/12/2018)
101.77
資産総額 (百万 EUR) ( 06/12/2018)
22.257
設定日
03/01/2018
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
MARC-ALEXANDER KNIESS / STEFAN SCHAUER
定額申込手数料
4.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.75%
経費率
-
企業概要
Lupus Alpha Sustainable Convertible Bonds is a UCITS certified open-end fund incorporated in Germany. The Fund's objective is to generate capital appreciation beyond that of its benchmark by investing in convertible bonds selected globally according to principles of sustainable investing (ESG).
住所Lupus alpha Investment GmbH
Speicherstrasse 49-51
D-60327 Frankfurt am Main
Germany
電話番号46-69-365058-7000
Webサイトwww.lupusalpha.com