Lampe SICAV - Stable Return
LAMSRDE:LX
97.01
EUR
0.48
0.50%
更新日時 2018/02/27
商品分類
SICAV
52週レンジ
94.96 - 101.14
前日終値
97.50
ファンド分類
-
運用アセットクラス
-
重視地域
-
基準価額 (NAV) ( 02/27/2018)
97.0127
資産総額 (百万 EUR) ( 03/09/2018)
330.315
設定日
01/15/2018
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
MARKUS RAUCH / SEBASTIAN NAPIRALLA
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
企業概要
Lampe SICAV - Stable Return is an open-end fund incorporated in Luxembourg. The Fund's objective is to achieve a positive performance in the mid- to long-term while limiting losses in times of market stress. The Fund invests in global equity and bond markets via futures by following a systematic investment approach.
住所Lampe SICAV
80, route dEsch
L-1470 Luxembourg
Grand Duchy of Luxembourg
電話番号-
Webサイト
-