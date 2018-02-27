Lampe SICAV - Lampe AIR2
LAMAIRM:LX
99.20
EUR
0.07
0.07%
更新日時 2018/02/27
商品分類
Fund of Funds
52週レンジ
98.42 - 100.05
前日終値
99.13
ファンド分類
-
運用アセットクラス
-
重視地域
-
基準価額 (NAV) ( 02/27/2018)
99.2
資産総額 (EUR) ( -)
-
設定日
12/28/2017
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
FRANK NEIDIG
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.00%
経費率
-
企業概要
Lampe SICAV - Lampe AIR2 is an open-end fund incorporated in Luxembourg. The Fund's objective is to achieve a positive return in the mid to long term. The Fund invests at least 75% of its assets in open-ended UCITS and/or other UCIs (the Target Funds), focusing on units or shares of those funds which pursue alternative investment strategies.
住所Lampe SICAV
80, route dEsch
L-1470 Luxembourg
Grand Duchy of Luxembourg
電話番号-
Webサイト
-