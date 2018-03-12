Lord Abbett Income Fund

LAGVX:US
NASDAQ GM
2.80
USD
0.00
0.00%
更新日時 2018/03/12
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
2.78 - 2.88
1年トータルリターン
4.41%
年初来リターン
-1.70%
前日終値
2.80
商品分類
Open-End Fund
ファンド分類
Aggregate Bond
運用アセットクラス
債券
重視地域
米国
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/12/2018)
2.8
資産総額 (十億 USD) ( 03/12/2018)
2.172
設定日
01/01/1982
直近配当額 ( 03/12/2018)
0.00030218
直近配当利回り（税込）
3.95%
ファンドマネージャ
ANDREW H O'BRIEN / ROBERT A LEE
定額申込手数料
2.25%
償還手数料
1.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
0.20%
信託報酬額
0.50%
経費率
0.78%

投資信託組入れ上位銘柄

名称 数量 ファンドの割合
912828J7:GOV
113.66 千 113.62 百万 5.91
912828XR:GOV
55.82 千 55.81 百万 2.90
912828RC:GOV
52.37 千 53.34 百万 2.77
912828T6:GOV
51.09 千 50.11 百万 2.60
912828Q3:GOV
48.63 千 47.98 百万 2.49
912828WC:GOV
42.30 千 42.61 百万 2.22
912828U8:GOV
30.35 千 30.72 百万 1.60
AM365407:COR
22.49 千 22.72 百万 1.18
JK217609:COR
17.17 千 19.19 百万 1.00
EC504344:COR
13.19 千 16.98 百万 0.88
企業概要
Lord Abbett Income Fund seeks a high level of income consistent with preservation of capital by investing in corporate debt securities of U.S. issuers, corporate debt securities of non-U.S. issuers that are denominated in U.S. dollars and mortgage-backed, mortgage-related and other asset-backed securities. The Fund's benchmark is Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Credit Bond Index.
住所
Lord, Abbett & Co LLC
90 Hudson Street
Jersey City, NJ 07302
電話番号
1-888-522-2388
Webサイト
www.lordabbett.com