Lord Abbett Income Fund
LAGVX:US
NASDAQ GM
2.80
USD
0.00
0.00%
更新日時 2018/03/12
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
2.78 - 2.88
1年トータルリターン
4.41%
年初来リターン
-1.70%
前日終値
2.80
52週レンジ
2.78 - 2.88
1年トータルリターン
4.04%
年初来リターン
-1.70%
商品分類
Open-End Fund
ファンド分類
Aggregate Bond
運用アセットクラス
債券
重視地域
米国
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/12/2018)
2.8
資産総額 (十億 USD) ( 03/12/2018)
2.172
設定日
01/01/1982
直近配当額 ( 03/12/2018)
0.00030218
直近配当利回り（税込）
3.95%
ファンドマネージャ
ANDREW H O'BRIEN / ROBERT A LEE
定額申込手数料
2.25%
償還手数料
1.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
0.20%
信託報酬額
0.50%
経費率
0.78%
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
912828J7:GOV
|113.66 千
|113.62 百万
|5.91
|
912828XR:GOV
|55.82 千
|55.81 百万
|2.90
|
912828RC:GOV
|52.37 千
|53.34 百万
|2.77
|
912828T6:GOV
|51.09 千
|50.11 百万
|2.60
|
912828Q3:GOV
|48.63 千
|47.98 百万
|2.49
|
912828WC:GOV
|42.30 千
|42.61 百万
|2.22
|
912828U8:GOV
|30.35 千
|30.72 百万
|1.60
|
AM365407:COR
|22.49 千
|22.72 百万
|1.18
|
JK217609:COR
|17.17 千
|19.19 百万
|1.00
|
EC504344:COR
|13.19 千
|16.98 百万
|0.88
企業概要
Lord Abbett Income Fund seeks a high level of income consistent with preservation of capital by investing in corporate debt securities of U.S. issuers, corporate debt securities of non-U.S. issuers that are denominated in U.S. dollars and mortgage-backed, mortgage-related and other asset-backed securities. The Fund's benchmark is Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Credit Bond Index.
住所Lord, Abbett & Co LLC
90 Hudson Street
Jersey City, NJ 07302
電話番号1-888-522-2388
Webサイトwww.lordabbett.com