Lagunna FIC FI Multimercado

LAGUNN:BZ
4.20
BRL
0.02
0.37%
更新日時 2018/03/09
商品分類
Fund of Funds
52週レンジ
3.56 - 4.20
1年トータルリターン
16.14%
年初来リターン
5.33%
前日終値
4.18
ファンド分類
Dynamic Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
Brazil
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/09/2018)
4.198565
資産総額 (百万 BRL) ( 03/08/2018)
92.756
設定日
07/05/2013
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.40%
経費率
-

投資信託組入れ上位銘柄

名称 数量 ファンドの割合
JGPSTRF:BZ
JGP Strategy Fundo de Invest
42.00 千 9.23 百万 10.67
JGPEQUI:BZ
Jgp Equity Explorer FIC FIM
15.19 千 7.79 百万 9.01
TOPDIII:BZ
Itau Top DI Ii RF Referencia
565.25 千 7.77 百万 8.98
ADM1MCR:BZ
Adam Macro 1 FIC FI Multimer
5.69 百万 7.57 百万 8.76
ITRFIMA:BZ
Itau Renda Fixa Imab5+ FIC F
317.67 千 5.79 百万 6.70
ITVRFIB:BZ
Itau Vertice Renda Fixa Ima
3.46 百万 5.62 百万 6.50
SPXRCRS:BZ
Vertice SPX Raptor FIC FI Mu
3.50 百万 5.39 百万 6.24
GADIFIC:BZ
Safra Galileo Distribuicao F
13.04 千 5.35 百万 6.19
VERTIHP:BZ
Itau Hedge Plus Vertice Mult
216.29 千 5.04 百万 5.83
VERTIBV:BZ
Itau Vertice Ibovespa Index
289.00 千 3.91 百万 4.52
企業概要
Lagunna FIC FI Multimercado Investimento no Exterior is an open-end fund of funds incorporated in Brazil. The Fund's objective is capital appreciation. The Fund will invest at least 95% of its assets in all types of other funds.
住所
Itau DTVM SA/Brazil
Pca Alfredo E. S. Aranha, 100
04344-902, Sao Paulo - SP
Brazil
電話番号
55-11-5029-2206
Webサイト
www.itaucustodia.com.br