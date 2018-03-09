Lagunna FIC FI Multimercado
LAGUNN:BZ
4.20
BRL
0.02
0.37%
更新日時 2018/03/09
商品分類
Fund of Funds
52週レンジ
3.56 - 4.20
1年トータルリターン
16.14%
年初来リターン
5.33%
前日終値
4.18
ファンド分類
Dynamic Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
Brazil
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/09/2018)
4.198565
資産総額 (百万 BRL) ( 03/08/2018)
92.756
設定日
07/05/2013
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.40%
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
JGPSTRF:BZ
JGP Strategy Fundo de Invest
|42.00 千
|9.23 百万
|10.67
|
JGPEQUI:BZ
Jgp Equity Explorer FIC FIM
|15.19 千
|7.79 百万
|9.01
|
TOPDIII:BZ
Itau Top DI Ii RF Referencia
|565.25 千
|7.77 百万
|8.98
|
ADM1MCR:BZ
Adam Macro 1 FIC FI Multimer
|5.69 百万
|7.57 百万
|8.76
|
ITRFIMA:BZ
Itau Renda Fixa Imab5+ FIC F
|317.67 千
|5.79 百万
|6.70
|
ITVRFIB:BZ
Itau Vertice Renda Fixa Ima
|3.46 百万
|5.62 百万
|6.50
|
SPXRCRS:BZ
Vertice SPX Raptor FIC FI Mu
|3.50 百万
|5.39 百万
|6.24
|
GADIFIC:BZ
Safra Galileo Distribuicao F
|13.04 千
|5.35 百万
|6.19
|
VERTIHP:BZ
Itau Hedge Plus Vertice Mult
|216.29 千
|5.04 百万
|5.83
|
VERTIBV:BZ
Itau Vertice Ibovespa Index
|289.00 千
|3.91 百万
|4.52
企業概要
Lagunna FIC FI Multimercado Investimento no Exterior is an open-end fund of funds incorporated in Brazil. The Fund's objective is capital appreciation. The Fund will invest at least 95% of its assets in all types of other funds.
住所Itau DTVM SA/Brazil
Pca Alfredo E. S. Aranha, 100
04344-902, Sao Paulo - SP
Brazil
電話番号55-11-5029-2206
Webサイトwww.itaucustodia.com.br