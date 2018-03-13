ETFS 2X Daily Long Agricultu
LAGR:IM
BrsaItaliana
5.91
EUR
0.03
0.46%
更新日時 1:35 JST 2018/03/14
始値
5.91
安値 - 高値 レンジ（日）
5.91 - 5.91
出来高
0
前日終値
5.88
52週レンジ
5.26 - 8.40
1年トータルリターン
-28.54%
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/12/2018)
5.9098
資産総額 (百万 USD) ( 03/12/2018)
3.492
設定日
05/26/2009
乖離率（プレミアム / ディスカウント）
-0.45%
乖離率52週平均値
0.13%
ファンドマネージャ
-
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
経費率
0.98%
3ヶ月トータルリターン
4.94%
3年トータルリターン
-18.21%
5年トータルリターン
-20.28%
企業概要
ETFS 2x Daily Long Agriculture is an Exchange Traded Commodity (ETC). It will provide a total return equal to two times (2x) the daily change in the Bloomberg Agriculture Subindex (previously DJ-UBS) plus a collateral yield. Investors can gain twice as much from a rise in the underlying index.
住所ETFS Commodity Securities Limited
Ordnance House
31 Pier Road, St Helier
Jersey JE4 8PW
Channel Islands
電話番号+44-20-7448-4330 Tel
Webサイトwww.etfsecurities.com