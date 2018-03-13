Lagos
LAGOSFD:GR
133.71
EUR
0.45
0.34%
更新日時 2018/03/13
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
132.00 - 135.57
1年トータルリターン
-0.23%
年初来リターン
-0.35%
前日終値
133.26
1年トータルリターン
-0.38%
年初来リターン
-0.35%
ファンド分類
Moderate Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
-
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/12/2018)
133.71
資産総額 (百万 EUR) ( 12/29/2017)
9.619
設定日
12/17/2008
直近配当額 ( 10/02/2017)
0.39440598
直近配当利回り（税込）
0.29%
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.34%
経費率
-
企業概要
Lagos is an open-end investment fund incorporated in Germany. The Fund's objective is to achieve a long term positive return. The Fund invests in a diversified portfolio of equities, fixed- and variable rate securities, money market instruments, various certificates, as well as, other subfunds. The Fund focuses on liquidity and growth when selecting investments.
