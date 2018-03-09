FIQ FI Multimercado Credito
LAGONDA:BZ
2.7179
BRL
0.0016
0.06%
更新日時 2018/03/09
商品分類
Fund of Funds
52週レンジ
2.5036 - 2.7163
1年トータルリターン
8.55%
年初来リターン
1.58%
前日終値
2.7163
ファンド分類
Dynamic Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
Brazil
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/09/2018)
2.71791
資産総額 (百万 BRL) ( 03/08/2018)
31.011
設定日
03/07/2008
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.20%
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
UNACFIX:BZ
Itau BBA Renda Fixa Credito
|2.29 百万
|9.28 百万
|29.65
|
PACYLDI:BZ
BTG Pactual Yield DI FI Rend
|193.91 千
|5.59 百万
|17.87
|
BTGPACI:BZ
Btg Pactual Credito Corporat
|1.80 百万
|3.62 百万
|11.57
|
UBSINFL:BZ
BTG Pactual FIQ FI Renda Fix
|771.17 千
|2.53 百万
|8.08
|
AZQAFIC:BZ
AZ Quest Altro FIC FI Multim
|1.52 百万
|2.01 百万
|6.42
|
PMCINCO:BZ
Pmc Income Brl Fic Fim Ie Ac
|1.89 百万
|1.98 百万
|6.33
|
SPXNFIC:BZ
BTGP Access SPX Nimitz FIC F
|777.89 千
|1.70 百万
|5.43
|
PACHDPL:BZ
Btg Pactual Discovery FIM
|80.11 千
|1.69 百万
|5.39
|
FRFCPBU:BZ
FI Renda Fixa Credito Privad
|466.95 千
|1.25 百万
|4.01
|
AFICFIM:BZ
Adam Strategy Fic Fim Access
|729.54 千
|860.88 千
|2.75
企業概要
FIQ FI Multimercado Credito Privado Lagonda is an open-end Fund of Funds incorporated in Brazil. the objective of the Fund is to have capital appreciation. the Fund will invest at least 95% of its assets in all types of other mutual Funds.
住所BTG Pactual WM Gestao de Recursos
Av Brig Faria Lima, 3729
04538-133, Sao Paulo - SP
Brazil
電話番号55-11-3048-5200
Webサイトwww.btgpactual.com