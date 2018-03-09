FIQ FI Multimercado Credito

LAGONDA:BZ
2.7179
BRL
0.0016
0.06%
更新日時 2018/03/09
商品分類
Fund of Funds
52週レンジ
2.5036 - 2.7163
1年トータルリターン
8.55%
年初来リターン
1.58%
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/09/2018)
2.71791
資産総額 (百万 BRL) ( 03/08/2018)
31.011
設定日
03/07/2008
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.20%
経費率
-

投資信託組入れ上位銘柄

名称 数量 ファンドの割合
UNACFIX:BZ
Itau BBA Renda Fixa Credito
2.29 百万 9.28 百万 29.65
PACYLDI:BZ
BTG Pactual Yield DI FI Rend
193.91 千 5.59 百万 17.87
BTGPACI:BZ
Btg Pactual Credito Corporat
1.80 百万 3.62 百万 11.57
UBSINFL:BZ
BTG Pactual FIQ FI Renda Fix
771.17 千 2.53 百万 8.08
AZQAFIC:BZ
AZ Quest Altro FIC FI Multim
1.52 百万 2.01 百万 6.42
PMCINCO:BZ
Pmc Income Brl Fic Fim Ie Ac
1.89 百万 1.98 百万 6.33
SPXNFIC:BZ
BTGP Access SPX Nimitz FIC F
777.89 千 1.70 百万 5.43
PACHDPL:BZ
Btg Pactual Discovery FIM
80.11 千 1.69 百万 5.39
FRFCPBU:BZ
FI Renda Fixa Credito Privad
466.95 千 1.25 百万 4.01
AFICFIM:BZ
Adam Strategy Fic Fim Access
729.54 千 860.88 千 2.75
企業概要
FIQ FI Multimercado Credito Privado Lagonda is an open-end Fund of Funds incorporated in Brazil. the objective of the Fund is to have capital appreciation. the Fund will invest at least 95% of its assets in all types of other mutual Funds.
住所
BTG Pactual WM Gestao de Recursos
Av Brig Faria Lima, 3729
04538-133, Sao Paulo - SP
Brazil
電話番号
55-11-3048-5200
Webサイト
www.btgpactual.com