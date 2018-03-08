Laguna Negra FI
LAGNEGR:SM
9.24
EUR
0.05
0.50%
更新日時 2018/03/08
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
8.75 - 9.80
1年トータルリターン
0.61%
年初来リターン
0.50%
前日終値
9.20
ファンド分類
Dynamic Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
OECD Countries
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/08/2018)
9.240958
資産総額 (百万 EUR) ( 03/08/2018)
3.504
設定日
04/19/2011
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
1.25%
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
SCYR:SM
ｻｼｰﾙ
|100.00 千
|262.80 千
|7.15
|
S1137:SM
Gesbolsa Inversiones SICAV S
|1.61 千
|242.35 千
|6.59
|
BCP:PL
|600.00 千
|193.26 千
|5.26
|
ALIV:SS
オートリブ
|1.50 千
|182.02 千
|4.95
|
GTT:FP
ｶﾞｽﾞﾄﾗﾝｽﾎﾟｰﾙ･ｴ・ﾃｸﾆｶﾞｽﾞ
|3.00 千
|167.25 千
|4.55
|
QBT:SM
ｸｧﾋﾞﾄ･ｲﾝﾓﾋﾞﾘﾔｰﾘｱ
|75.60 千
|164.05 千
|4.46
|
BKIA:SM
ﾊﾞﾝｷｱ
|40.00 千
|163.20 千
|4.44
|
BIRG:ID
Bank of Ireland Group PLC
|16.67 千
|131.33 千
|3.57
|
RLIA:SM
ﾚｱｰﾘｬ･ﾋﾞｼﾞﾈｽ
|116.00 千
|131.08 千
|3.57
|
SON:PL
|100.00 千
|129.30 千
|3.52
企業概要
Laguna Negra FI is an open-end fund incorporated in Spain. The Fund's objective is capital accumulation. The Fund invests its assets in equity and fixed income securities, derivative instruments as well as currencies.
住所Gesinter SGIIC SA
Via Augusta # 192-200
08021 Barcelona
Spain
電話番号34-93-240-5193
Webサイトwww.interbrokers.com