Lazard Global Listed Infrast
LAGLLII:AU
1.4867
AUD
0.0038
0.26%
更新日時 2018/03/09
商品分類
Unit Trust
52週レンジ
1.4172 - 1.8078
1年トータルリターン
10.82%
年初来リターン
-5.25%
前日終値
1.4829
ファンド分類
Thematic Sector
運用アセットクラス
Equity
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/09/2018)
1.4867
資産総額 (十億 AUD) ( 02/28/2018)
1.277
設定日
10/05/2005
直近配当額 ( 12/29/2017)
0.007752
直近配当利回り（税込）
2.09%
ファンドマネージャ
JOHN MULQUINEY / WARRYN ROBERTSON
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.90%
経費率
0.98%
企業概要
Lazard Global Listed Infrastructure Fund is a unit trust incorporated in Australia. The Fund seeks to achieve total returns (comprising income and capital appreciation and before the deduction of fees and taxes) that outperform inflation, as measured by the Australian Consumer Price Index, by 5% p.a. over rolling five-year periods.
住所Lazard Asset Management Pacific Co.
Level 39, Gateway
1 Macquarie Place
Sydney NSW 2000
Australia
電話番号Tel: 1800-825-287