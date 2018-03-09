Lord Abbett - Global High Yi
LAGHYAI:ID
10.68
USD
0.01
0.09%
更新日時 2018/03/09
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
10.12 - 10.97
1年トータルリターン
8.66%
年初来リターン
-0.84%
前日終値
10.67
商品分類
Open-End Fund
ファンド分類
High Yield Bond
運用アセットクラス
債券
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/09/2018)
10.68
資産総額 (百万 USD) ( 03/09/2018)
11.994
設定日
10/03/2016
直近配当額 ( 10/27/2017)
0.03915318
直近配当利回り（税込）
4.40%
ファンドマネージャ
ROBERT A LEE / STEVEN F ROCCO
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
1.45%
経費率
1.70%
企業概要
Lord Abbett Global High Yield Fund is an open-end fund incorporated in Ireland. The Fund's objective is to seek a high current income and the opportunity for capital appreciation to produce a high total return. The Fund invests in high yield debt securities (referred to as below Investment Grade Debt Securities, lower-rated or junk bonds) of issuers around the globe.
住所78 Sir John Rogersons Quay
Dublin 2
Ireland
電話番号-
Webサイト
-