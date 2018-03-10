Lupus Alpha Global Convertib
LAGCBCH:LX
106.92
EUR
0.42
0.39%
更新日時 2018/03/10
商品分類
FCP
52週レンジ
100.12 - 106.95
1年トータルリターン
6.35%
年初来リターン
2.11%
前日終値
106.50
ファンド分類
Convertible
運用アセットクラス
債券
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/09/2018)
106.92
資産総額 (百万 EUR) ( 03/07/2018)
55.889
設定日
02/06/2017
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
MARC-ALEXANDER KNIESS / STEFAN SCHAUER
定額申込手数料
4.00%
償還手数料
2.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.60%
経費率
-
企業概要
Lupus Alpha Global Convertible Bonds is an open-end investment fund incorporated in Luxembourg. The fund invests in a globally diversified portfolio of convertible bonds. The fund is actively managed to exploit an asymmetric risk/return profile and its objective is capital appreciation, using all opportunities within the asset-class. Foreign currency risks are hedged.
住所Lupus alpha Investment S.A.
69, route d'Esch
L-1470 Luxembourg
Luxembourg
電話番号49-180-50-44-400
Webサイトwww.lupusalpha.com