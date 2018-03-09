Lafuture Multimercado Credit
LAFUMCP:BZ
1.89
BRL
0.00
0.20%
更新日時 2018/03/09
商品分類
Fund of Funds
52週レンジ
1.58 - 1.89
1年トータルリターン
19.15%
年初来リターン
3.46%
前日終値
1.89
ファンド分類
Global Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/09/2018)
1.892718
資産総額 (百万 BRL) ( 03/08/2018)
46.677
設定日
12/17/2012
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.30%
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
TOPDIII:BZ
Itau Top DI Ii RF Referencia
|432.04 千
|6.00 百万
|17.95
|
ALLCGRW:BZ
Itau Feeder Active Asset All
|184.26 千
|3.14 百万
|9.39
|
SPXRAPF:BZ
SPX Raptor Feeder Investimen
|736.58 千
|3.12 百万
|9.33
|
KINEAIII:BZ
Itau Private Kinea Private E
|1.95 百万
|2.92 百万
|8.73
|
SPXFALC:BZ
Spx Falcon FIC FIA
|894.05 千
|2.14 百万
|6.40
|
INCMFIM:BZ
Pimco Income FI Multimercado
|1.49 百万
|2.05 百万
|6.13
|
SQDLSTR:BZ
Squadra Long Only STR FIC FI
|10.97 千
|1.99 百万
|5.96
|
ADM1MCR:BZ
Adam Macro 1 FIC FI Multimer
|1.31 百万
|1.86 百万
|5.57
|
JGPSTRF:BZ
JGP Strategy Fundo de Invest
|8.21 千
|1.85 百万
|5.53
|
GRDIFIC:BZ
Grdi FIC FI Multimercado
|1.34 百万
|1.54 百万
|4.60
企業概要
Lafuture Multimercado Credito Privado Investimento no Exterior FIC FI is an open-end fund of funds incorporated in Brazil. The Fund's objective is capital appreciation. The Fund will invest at least 95% of its assets in all types of other funds.
住所Itau DTVM SA/Brazil
Pca Alfredo E. S. Aranha, 100
04344-902, Sao Paulo - SP
Brazil
電話番号55-11-5029-2206
Webサイトwww.itaucustodia.com.br