Lafuture Multimercado Credit

LAFUMCP:BZ
1.89
BRL
0.00
0.20%
更新日時 2018/03/09
商品分類
Fund of Funds
52週レンジ
1.58 - 1.89
1年トータルリターン
19.15%
年初来リターン
3.46%
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/09/2018)
1.892718
資産総額 (百万 BRL) ( 03/08/2018)
46.677
設定日
12/17/2012
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.30%
経費率
-

投資信託組入れ上位銘柄

名称 数量 ファンドの割合
TOPDIII:BZ
Itau Top DI Ii RF Referencia
432.04 千 6.00 百万 17.95
ALLCGRW:BZ
Itau Feeder Active Asset All
184.26 千 3.14 百万 9.39
SPXRAPF:BZ
SPX Raptor Feeder Investimen
736.58 千 3.12 百万 9.33
KINEAIII:BZ
Itau Private Kinea Private E
1.95 百万 2.92 百万 8.73
SPXFALC:BZ
Spx Falcon FIC FIA
894.05 千 2.14 百万 6.40
INCMFIM:BZ
Pimco Income FI Multimercado
1.49 百万 2.05 百万 6.13
SQDLSTR:BZ
Squadra Long Only STR FIC FI
10.97 千 1.99 百万 5.96
ADM1MCR:BZ
Adam Macro 1 FIC FI Multimer
1.31 百万 1.86 百万 5.57
JGPSTRF:BZ
JGP Strategy Fundo de Invest
8.21 千 1.85 百万 5.53
GRDIFIC:BZ
Grdi FIC FI Multimercado
1.34 百万 1.54 百万 4.60
企業概要
Lafuture Multimercado Credito Privado Investimento no Exterior FIC FI is an open-end fund of funds incorporated in Brazil. The Fund's objective is capital appreciation. The Fund will invest at least 95% of its assets in all types of other funds.
住所
Itau DTVM SA/Brazil
Pca Alfredo E. S. Aranha, 100
04344-902, Sao Paulo - SP
Brazil
電話番号
55-11-5029-2206
Webサイト
www.itaucustodia.com.br