L&G AXA Framlington UK Selec
LAFSO2L:LN
230.88
GBp
0.91
0.40%
更新日時 2018/03/12
商品分類
Open-End Pension
52週レンジ
219.85 - 240.88
1年トータルリターン
3.85%
年初来リターン
-2.56%
前日終値
229.97
商品分類
Open-End Pension
ファンド分類
-
運用アセットクラス
-
重視地域
-
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/12/2018)
230.88
資産総額 (百万 GBP) ( 12/29/2017)
12.522
設定日
03/02/2010
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
FRACATI:LN
ｱｸｻ･ﾌﾗﾑﾘﾝﾄﾝUKｾﾚｸﾄｵﾎﾟﾁｭﾆﾃｨｰｽﾞ
|682.99 千
|12.92 百万
|100.00
企業概要
L&G AXA Framlington UK Select Opportunities - Life is an open-end fund incorporated in the United Kingdom. The Fund's objective is to achieve capital growth. The Fund invests in UK equities.
住所Legal&General Assurance Society Ltd
One Coleman Street
London, EC2R 5AA
United Kingdom
電話番号Tel.: 44 20 3124 2000
Webサイトwww.legalandgeneralgroup.com