L&G AXA Framlington UK Small
LAFSCGP:LN
283.68
GBp
2.22
0.78%
更新日時 2018/03/12
商品分類
Open-End Pension
52週レンジ
235.32 - 293.27
1年トータルリターン
19.95%
年初来リターン
-2.24%
前日終値
285.90
商品分類
Open-End Pension
ファンド分類
-
運用アセットクラス
-
重視地域
-
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/12/2018)
283.68
資産総額 (千 GBP) ( 12/29/2017)
221.200
設定日
04/19/2006
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
FRUKSMI:LN
AXA Framlington UK Smaller C
|435.43 千
|1.21 百万
|100.00
企業概要
L&G AXA Framlington UK Smaller Companies - Pension is an open end pension fund incorporated in the United Kingdom. The Fund's objective is to achieve capital growth. The Fund invests in smaller UK quoted companies.
住所Legal&General Assurance Society Ltd
One Coleman Street
London, EC2R 5AA
United Kingdom
電話番号Tel.: 44 20 3124 2000
Webサイトwww.legalandgeneralgroup.com