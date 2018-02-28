AFC Asia Frontier Fund non-U
LAFNUAS:KY
1,701.1730
CHF
更新日時 2018/02/28
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
1,699.6300 - 1,853.2100
1年トータルリターン
-6.91%
年初来リターン
-2.22%
商品分類
Open-End Fund
ファンド分類
Asian Pacific Region
運用アセットクラス
Equity
重視地域
Asian Pacific Region
基準価額 (NAV) ( 02/28/2018)
1,701.173
資産総額 (百万 USD) ( 02/28/2018)
24.943
設定日
03/30/2012
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
THOMAS HUGGER
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
1.80%
経費率
-
企業概要
AFC Asia Frontier Fund is an open-end fund incorporated in the Cayman Islands. The objective of the Fund is to achieve long-term capital appreciation by investing in listed equities of companies which have their principal business activities in Bangladesh, Cambodia, Iraq, Laos, Mongolia, Myanmar, Pakistan, Papua New Guinea, Sri Lanka and Vietnam.
住所Asia Frontier Capital Ltd
905 Loon Kee Building
267-275 Des Voeux Road
Central Hong Kong
電話番号852-3904-1015
Webサイトwww.asiafrontiercapital.com