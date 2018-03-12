La Francaise Asset Managemen
LAFLALB:FP
116.44
EUR
0.00
0.00%
更新日時 2018/03/12
商品分類
FCP
52週レンジ
115.63 - 117.70
1年トータルリターン
0.60%
年初来リターン
-0.50%
前日終値
116.44
ファンド分類
Multiple Region
運用アセットクラス
債券
重視地域
Multi
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/12/2018)
116.44
資産総額 (百万 EUR) ( 03/12/2018)
472.813
設定日
-
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
4.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
1.55%
経費率
-
企業概要
La Francaise Asset Management - UFF Obligations 3 - 5 A is an open-end fund incorporated in France. The objective of the Fund is to achieve positive return higher than inflation. The Fund invests in inflation-linked bonds, convertible bonds, variable and fixed bonds.
住所La Francaise Asset Management/France
128, boulevard Raspail
75006 Paris
France
電話番号33-1-44-56-10-00
Webサイトwww.la-francaise.com