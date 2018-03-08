企業概要

La Financiere Tiepolo SAS-Tiepolo Europe Rendement is an open-end fund domiciled in France. The Fund's objective is to outperform STOXX EUROPE 600 over a five-year period. The Fund invests at least 60% in every types of equity stocks globally and up to 40% in high interest rate and speculative instruments from the EU. The Fund may also diversify its investment through mixed allocation.