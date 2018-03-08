La Financiere Tiepolo SAS -
LAFLAFI:FP
13.99
EUR
0.13
0.94%
更新日時 2018/03/08
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
12.41 - 14.98
1年トータルリターン
12.28%
年初来リターン
-3.05%
前日終値
13.86
ファンド分類
-
運用アセットクラス
-
重視地域
-
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/08/2018)
13.99
資産総額 (百万 EUR) ( 03/07/2018)
42.217
設定日
05/14/2013
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
企業概要
La Financiere Tiepolo SAS-Tiepolo Europe Rendement is an open-end fund domiciled in France. The Fund's objective is to outperform STOXX EUROPE 600 over a five-year period. The Fund invests at least 60% in every types of equity stocks globally and up to 40% in high interest rate and speculative instruments from the EU. The Fund may also diversify its investment through mixed allocation.
住所La Financiere Tiepolo
36 Avenue Hoche
75008
Paris
電話番号+33-1-45-61-78-78
Webサイト
-