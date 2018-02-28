LFIS Vision - Credit Opportu
LAFCSIE:LX
1,414.99
EUR
更新日時 2018/02/28
商品分類
SICAV
52週レンジ
1,309.22 - 1,426.27
1年トータルリターン
9.23%
年初来リターン
0.73%
商品分類
SICAV
ファンド分類
Fixed Income Arbitrage
運用アセットクラス
Alternative
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( 02/28/2018)
1,414.99
資産総額 (百万 EUR) ( 02/28/2018)
235.531
設定日
06/10/2013
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
企業概要
LFIS Vision - Credit Opportunities is an open-end fund incorporated in Luxembourg. The Fund's objective is to generate absolute superior risk adjusted returns over the medium to long term. The Fund opportunistically acquiring or selling a diversified portfolio of undervalued or overvalued credit-linked instruments while minimizing risk of loss.
住所La Française Investment Solutions
128, boulevard Raspail
F-75006 Paris
France
電話番号Tel: +33 1 44 56 10 00
Webサイト
-