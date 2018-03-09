La Francaise Actions Euro Co
LAFAEIC:FP
1,064.41
EUR
2.01
0.19%
更新日時 2018/03/09
商品分類
FCP
52週レンジ
1,021.98 - 1,109.09
1年トータルリターン
3.40%
年初来リターン
-0.20%
前日終値
1,062.40
商品分類
FCP
ファンド分類
Eurozone
運用アセットクラス
Equity
重視地域
Eurozone
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/09/2018)
1,064.41
資産総額 (百万 EUR) ( 03/09/2018)
105.599
設定日
09/25/2015
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
EDOUARD LAURENTBELLUE
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.50%
経費率
-
企業概要
La Francaise Actions Euro Couvertes is an open-end fund incorporated in France. The Fund's objective is total return. The Fund gets an exposure to securities issued in the Eurozone by investing at least 85% of its assets in the master fund whose objective is to outperform the Euro Stoxx index.
住所La Francaise Investment Solutions
128, boulevard Raspail
75006 Paris
France
電話番号33(0)1 44 56 10 00
Webサイト
-