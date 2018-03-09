Lord Abbett Passport Portfol
10.34
USD
0.00
0.00%
更新日時 2018/03/09
商品分類
Open-End Fund
前日終値
10.34
52週レンジ
10.23 - 10.62
1年トータルリターン
2.99%
年初来リターン
-1.71%
商品分類
Open-End Fund
ファンド分類
Emerging Markets Bond
運用アセットクラス
債券
重視地域
-
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/09/2018)
10.34
資産総額 (百万 USD) ( 03/09/2018)
13.483
設定日
01/05/2015
直近配当額 ( 10/27/2017)
0.021549
直近配当利回り（税込）
2.50%
ファンドマネージャ
ANDREW H O'BRIEN / LEAH G TRAUB
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
1.95%
経費率
2.20%
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
EK733523:COR
|200.00
|225.36 千
|1.97
|
QJ118026:COR
|200.00
|224.79 千
|1.97
|
EJ008240:COR
|200.00
|220.44 千
|1.93
|
EK032439:COR
|200.00
|217.00 千
|1.90
|
EK186693:COR
|200.00
|213.93 千
|1.87
|
EK131582:COR
|200.00
|213.58 千
|1.87
|
EJ265936:COR
|200.00
|213.32 千
|1.87
|
JK927154:COR
|200.00
|213.00 千
|1.86
|
EJ754647:COR
|200.00
|211.30 千
|1.85
|
EK717335:COR
|200.00
|211.00 千
|1.85
企業概要
LORD ABBETT EMERGING MARKETS CORPORATE DEBT FUND is an open-end fund incorporated in Ireland. The Fund's objective is to seek total return.Fund pursues its investment objective by investing primarily in corporate debt securities that are tied economically to Emerging Markets Countries and FDIs that are intended to provide economic exposure to such securities
住所78 Sir John Rogersons Quay
Dublin 2
Ireland
電話番号-
Webサイト
-