LBPAM Actions Euro Focus Eme
LAEFEMI:FP
17,252.46
EUR
94.01
0.55%
更新日時 2018/03/09
商品分類
FCP
52週レンジ
15,805.91 - 18,101.36
1年トータルリターン
9.06%
年初来リターン
-0.59%
前日終値
17,158.45
商品分類
FCP
ファンド分類
Multiple Region
運用アセットクラス
Equity
重視地域
Multi
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/09/2018)
17,252.46
資産総額 (百万 EUR) ( 03/09/2018)
193.366
設定日
02/01/2011
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
FLORENCE MARTY
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
1.20%
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
KBC:BB
ＫＢＣグループ
|87.58 千
|6.23 百万
|3.20
|
ASML:NA
ASMLﾎｰﾙﾃﾞｨﾝｸﾞ
|41.30 千
|5.99 百万
|3.08
|
SU:FP
ｼｭﾅｲﾀﾞｰｴﾚｸﾄﾘｯｸ
|78.25 千
|5.54 百万
|2.85
|
ALV:GR
アリアンツ
|27.16 千
|5.20 百万
|2.68
|
PRU:LN
ﾌﾟﾙｰﾃﾞﾝｼｬﾙ
|239.49 千
|5.14 百万
|2.64
|
SAN:SM
ｻﾝﾀﾝﾃﾞｰﾙ銀行
|924.86 千
|5.07 百万
|2.61
|
KER:FP
ｹﾘﾝｸﾞ
|12.43 千
|4.88 百万
|2.51
|
MT:NA
ｱﾙｾﾛｰﾙ･ﾐﾀﾙ
|177.85 千
|4.82 百万
|2.48
|
CPR:IM
ダヴィデ･カンパリ･ミラノ
|742.27 千
|4.78 百万
|2.46
|
CS:FP
ｱｸｻ
|191.57 千
|4.74 百万
|2.44
企業概要
LBPAM Actions Euro Focus Emergent is an open-end fund registered in France. The objective of the Fund is to outperform the Euro Stoxx index over the recommended period. The Fund will invest up to 80% of its assets in equities issues by member countries of the euro zone or the OCDE.
住所La Banque postale Asset Management
34, rue de la Federation
75737 Paris-Cedex 15
France
電話番号33-1-40-69-25-00 Tel
Webサイトwww.labanquepostale-am.fr