LBPAM Actions Euro Focus Eme

LAEFEMI:FP
17,252.46
EUR
94.01
0.55%
更新日時 2018/03/09
商品分類
FCP
52週レンジ
15,805.91 - 18,101.36
1年トータルリターン
9.06%
年初来リターン
-0.59%
前日終値
17,158.45
ファンド分類
Multiple Region
運用アセットクラス
Equity
重視地域
Multi
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/09/2018)
17,252.46
資産総額 (百万 EUR) ( 03/09/2018)
193.366
設定日
02/01/2011
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
FLORENCE MARTY
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
1.20%
経費率
-

投資信託組入れ上位銘柄

名称 数量 ファンドの割合
KBC:BB
ＫＢＣグループ
87.58 千 6.23 百万 3.20
ASML:NA
ASMLﾎｰﾙﾃﾞｨﾝｸﾞ
41.30 千 5.99 百万 3.08
SU:FP
ｼｭﾅｲﾀﾞｰｴﾚｸﾄﾘｯｸ
78.25 千 5.54 百万 2.85
ALV:GR
アリアンツ
27.16 千 5.20 百万 2.68
PRU:LN
ﾌﾟﾙｰﾃﾞﾝｼｬﾙ
239.49 千 5.14 百万 2.64
SAN:SM
ｻﾝﾀﾝﾃﾞｰﾙ銀行
924.86 千 5.07 百万 2.61
KER:FP
ｹﾘﾝｸﾞ
12.43 千 4.88 百万 2.51
MT:NA
ｱﾙｾﾛｰﾙ･ﾐﾀﾙ
177.85 千 4.82 百万 2.48
CPR:IM
ダヴィデ･カンパリ･ミラノ
742.27 千 4.78 百万 2.46
CS:FP
ｱｸｻ
191.57 千 4.74 百万 2.44
企業概要
LBPAM Actions Euro Focus Emergent is an open-end fund registered in France. The objective of the Fund is to outperform the Euro Stoxx index over the recommended period. The Fund will invest up to 80% of its assets in equities issues by member countries of the euro zone or the OCDE.
住所
La Banque postale Asset Management
34, rue de la Federation
75737 Paris-Cedex 15
France
電話番号
33-1-40-69-25-00 Tel
Webサイト
www.labanquepostale-am.fr