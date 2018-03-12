Lazard Global Active Funds p

1.5403
USD
0.0122
0.80%
更新日時 2018/03/12
商品分類
OEIC
52週レンジ
1.2148 - 1.6490
1年トータルリターン
26.21%
年初来リターン
1.09%
前日終値
1.5281
商品分類
OEIC
ファンド分類
European Reg. ex UK
運用アセットクラス
Equity
重視地域
European Reg. ex UK
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/12/2018)
1.5403
資産総額 (百万 EUR) ( 03/12/2018)
42.288
設定日
04/01/2011
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
AARON BARNFATHER
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
2.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
1.00%
経費率
-

投資信託組入れ上位銘柄

名称 数量 ファンドの割合
NOVN:SW
ノバルティス
35.62 千 2.62 百万 5.72
SAP:GR
ＳＡＰ
17.34 千 1.56 百万 3.41
CS:FP
ｱｸｻ
54.92 千 1.46 百万 3.18
BNP:FP
ＢＮＰパリバ
18.20 千 1.22 百万 2.65
ABI:BB
ｱﾝﾊｲｻﾞｰ･ﾌﾞｯｼｭ･ｲﾝﾍﾞﾌﾞ
13.19 千 1.20 百万 2.62
UNA:NA
ﾕﾆﾘｰﾊﾞ
24.99 千 1.17 百万 2.54
STL:NO
ｽﾀﾄｲﾙ
54.37 千 1.02 百万 2.22
PAH3:GR
ﾎﾟﾙｼｪ･ｵｰﾄﾓｰﾋﾞﾙ･ﾎｰﾙﾃﾞｨﾝｸﾞ
13.18 千 993.28 千 2.17
RDSA:LN
ﾛｲﾔﾙ･ﾀﾞｯﾁ･ｼｪﾙ
35.05 千 991.19 千 2.16
CRH:ID
CRH
31.82 千 961.92 千 2.10
企業概要
Lazard Global Active Funds plc - European Equity Fund is an open-end fund incorporated in Ireland. The Fund aims to provide long-term capital growth. The Fund will invest in a diversified portfolio of continental European equities quoted or traded on regulated markets in the European Union (excluding the United Kingdom).
住所
Lazard Global Active Funds plc
Abbey Court, Block C
Irish Life Centre
Lower Abbey Street
Dublin 1, Ireland
電話番号
353-1-790-5068
Webサイト
www.lazardnet.com