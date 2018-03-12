Lazard Global Active Funds p
LAECDIG:ID
2.69
GBP
0.02
0.59%
更新日時 2018/03/12
商品分類
OEIC
52週レンジ
2.38 - 2.83
1年トータルリターン
11.72%
年初来リターン
-1.26%
前日終値
2.68
商品分類
OEIC
ファンド分類
European Reg. ex UK
運用アセットクラス
Equity
重視地域
European Reg. ex UK
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/12/2018)
2.6934
資産総額 (百万 EUR) ( 03/12/2018)
42.288
設定日
08/14/2013
直近配当額 ( 10/02/2017)
0.03685282
直近配当利回り（税込）
2.74%
ファンドマネージャ
AARON BARNFATHER
定額申込手数料
3.00%
償還手数料
2.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.75%
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
NOVN:SW
ノバルティス
|35.62 千
|2.62 百万
|5.72
|
SAP:GR
ＳＡＰ
|17.34 千
|1.56 百万
|3.41
|
CS:FP
ｱｸｻ
|54.92 千
|1.46 百万
|3.18
|
BNP:FP
ＢＮＰパリバ
|18.20 千
|1.22 百万
|2.65
|
ABI:BB
ｱﾝﾊｲｻﾞｰ･ﾌﾞｯｼｭ･ｲﾝﾍﾞﾌﾞ
|13.19 千
|1.20 百万
|2.62
|
UNA:NA
ﾕﾆﾘｰﾊﾞ
|24.99 千
|1.17 百万
|2.54
|
STL:NO
ｽﾀﾄｲﾙ
|54.37 千
|1.02 百万
|2.22
|
PAH3:GR
ﾎﾟﾙｼｪ･ｵｰﾄﾓｰﾋﾞﾙ･ﾎｰﾙﾃﾞｨﾝｸﾞ
|13.18 千
|993.28 千
|2.17
|
RDSA:LN
ﾛｲﾔﾙ･ﾀﾞｯﾁ･ｼｪﾙ
|35.05 千
|991.19 千
|2.16
|
CRH:ID
CRH
|31.82 千
|961.92 千
|2.10
企業概要
Lazard Global Active Funds plc - European Equity Fund is an open-end fund incorporated in Ireland. The Fund aims to provide long-term capital growth. The Fund will invest in a diversified portfolio of continental European equities quoted or traded on regulated markets in the European Union (excluding the United Kingdom).
住所Lazard Global Active Funds plc
Abbey Court, Block C
Irish Life Centre
Lower Abbey Street
Dublin 1, Ireland
電話番号353-1-790-5068
Webサイトwww.lazardnet.com