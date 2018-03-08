Ladakh FIC FI Multimercado C
LADAKH:BZ
1.47
BRL
0.00
0.14%
更新日時 2018/03/08
商品分類
Fund of Funds
52週レンジ
1.36 - 1.47
1年トータルリターン
7.81%
年初来リターン
1.49%
前日終値
1.47
ファンド分類
Dynamic Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
Brazil
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/08/2018)
1.472753
資産総額 (百万 BRL) ( 03/08/2018)
7.364
設定日
01/12/2015
直近配当額 ( 10/03/2016)
0.0733
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.10%
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
BMATCHR:BZ
Bnp Paribas Match DI FI RF R
|3.43 千
|910.87 千
|12.39
|
PLCAPHY:BZ
Brasil Plural High Yield FI
|468.38 千
|858.52 千
|11.68
|
TRUXCPM:BZ
Truxt Capital Macro FIC FIM
|559.12 千
|613.38 千
|8.35
|
CAPTNIA:BZ
Capitania Top Credito Privad
|189.80 千
|525.25 千
|7.15
|
PAINEIR:BZ
Paineiras Hedge FIC FI Multi
|60.82 千
|499.90 千
|6.80
|
QUESTTR:BZ
AZ Quest Total Return FIC FI
|211.93 千
|494.45 千
|6.73
|
PREFSEC:BZ
Claritas Preferred Securitie
|291.53 千
|474.50 千
|6.46
|
ADMCRII:BZ
Adam Macro II FIC FI Multime
|324.86 千
|466.34 千
|6.35
|
IPFFFMC:BZ
Pipa Global Equities FIM IE
|1.67 千
|457.66 千
|6.23
|
FFINFRG:BZ
Deutsche FIC FI Multimercado
|4.22 千
|449.81 千
|6.12
企業概要
Ladakh FIC FI Multimercado Credito Privado Investimento no Exterior is a closed-end exclusive fund incorporated in Brazil. The Fund's objective is capital appreciation. The Fund is exclusive and will invest in different types of equity securities, derivatives, fixed-income assets and other mutual funds.
住所Capital Gestao e Investimentos Ltda
Rua Visconde de Piraja, 430 #904
22410-002
Rio de Janeiro - RJ
Brazil
電話番号55-21-3509-2150
Webサイト
-