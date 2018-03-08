Ladakh FIC FI Multimercado C

LADAKH:BZ
1.47
BRL
0.00
0.14%
更新日時 2018/03/08
商品分類
Fund of Funds
52週レンジ
1.36 - 1.47
1年トータルリターン
7.81%
年初来リターン
1.49%
商品分類
Fund of Funds
ファンド分類
Dynamic Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
Brazil
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/08/2018)
1.472753
資産総額 (百万 BRL) ( 03/08/2018)
7.364
設定日
01/12/2015
直近配当額 ( 10/03/2016)
0.0733
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.10%
経費率
-

投資信託組入れ上位銘柄

名称 数量 ファンドの割合
BMATCHR:BZ
Bnp Paribas Match DI FI RF R
3.43 千 910.87 千 12.39
PLCAPHY:BZ
Brasil Plural High Yield FI
468.38 千 858.52 千 11.68
TRUXCPM:BZ
Truxt Capital Macro FIC FIM
559.12 千 613.38 千 8.35
CAPTNIA:BZ
Capitania Top Credito Privad
189.80 千 525.25 千 7.15
PAINEIR:BZ
Paineiras Hedge FIC FI Multi
60.82 千 499.90 千 6.80
QUESTTR:BZ
AZ Quest Total Return FIC FI
211.93 千 494.45 千 6.73
PREFSEC:BZ
Claritas Preferred Securitie
291.53 千 474.50 千 6.46
ADMCRII:BZ
Adam Macro II FIC FI Multime
324.86 千 466.34 千 6.35
IPFFFMC:BZ
Pipa Global Equities FIM IE
1.67 千 457.66 千 6.23
FFINFRG:BZ
Deutsche FIC FI Multimercado
4.22 千 449.81 千 6.12
企業概要
Ladakh FIC FI Multimercado Credito Privado Investimento no Exterior is a closed-end exclusive fund incorporated in Brazil. The Fund's objective is capital appreciation. The Fund is exclusive and will invest in different types of equity securities, derivatives, fixed-income assets and other mutual funds.
住所
Capital Gestao e Investimentos Ltda
Rua Visconde de Piraja, 430 #904
22410-002
Rio de Janeiro - RJ
Brazil
電話番号
55-21-3509-2150
Webサイト
-