La Cotrigue
LACOTRI:FP
159.12
EUR
更新日時 2018/03/10
商品分類
FCP
52週レンジ
154.02 - 163.67
1年トータルリターン
3.49%
年初来リターン
-0.53%
商品分類
FCP
ファンド分類
Dynamic Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/09/2018)
159.12
資産総額 (百万 EUR) ( 03/02/2018)
7.494
設定日
-
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
5.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
1.10%
経費率
-
企業概要
La Cotrigue is an open-end fund incorporated in France. The Fund's objective is to achieve positive returns through an actively managed portfolio with a dynamic asset allocation. The Fund invests in stocks, bonds and money market as approprite.
住所UBS Asset Management France
69 Boulevard Haussmann
75008 Paris
France
電話番号33-1-49-53-20-00
Webサイトwww.ubs.com