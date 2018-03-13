企業概要

This index calculates the intraday value of Bloomberg-JP Morgan Latin America Dollar Index. It is a trade and liquidity weighted index. During NY trading hours (7AM to 4PM New York time), the index is calculated using Bloomberg composite spot rates. During non-trading hours, derived spot rates are used.

Weightings for the currencies underlying the index are as follows:

ARS 10%

BRL 33%

CLP 12%

COP 7%

MXN 33%

PEN 5% History is stored independently for daily and quarterly frequencies. HP values for these frequencies may not match each other. Note that when only one frequency is stored in history, for the other frequencies, history is derived from that of the stored frequency. For example, HP W, HP M, HP Q and HP Y will derive data from HP D when only daily history is stored, HP Q and HP Y will derive data from HP M when only monthly history is stored. As another example, if both daily and monthly are stored, HP W will derive data from HP D, while HP Q and HP Y will derive data from HP M and so on.