Lord Abbett Convertible Fund
LACFX:US
NASDAQ GM
13.76
USD
0.07
0.51%
更新日時 2018/03/12
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
12.08 - 13.79
1年トータルリターン
15.65%
年初来リターン
4.72%
前日終値
13.69
52週レンジ
12.08 - 13.79
1年トータルリターン
15.94%
年初来リターン
4.72%
商品分類
Open-End Fund
ファンド分類
Convertible
運用アセットクラス
債券
重視地域
米国
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/12/2018)
13.76
資産総額 (百万 USD) ( 03/12/2018)
943.370
設定日
06/30/2003
直近配当額 ( 12/29/2017)
0.0423
直近配当利回り（税込）
1.23%
ファンドマネージャ
ALAN KURTZ / ROBERT A LEE
定額申込手数料
2.25%
償還手数料
1.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
0.20%
信託報酬額
0.70%
経費率
1.06%
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
EP031581:PFD
|22.00 千
|28.24 百万
|4.28
|
EK738919:COR
|12.75 千
|20.68 百万
|3.13
|
EJ767127:COR
|19.34 千
|19.45 百万
|2.95
|
QZ123790:COR
|13.79 千
|16.83 百万
|2.55
|
EJ055402:COR
|8.32 千
|16.50 百万
|2.50
|
EK512960:COR
|17.40 千
|15.99 百万
|2.42
|
EI665693:COR
|3.40 千
|15.61 百万
|2.37
|
EJ546496:COR
|5.15 千
|14.60 百万
|2.21
|
EP049322:PFD
|227.00 千
|14.53 百万
|2.20
|
EK978811:COR
|17.11 千
|14.48 百万
|2.19
企業概要
Lord Abbett Convertible Fund is an open-end fund incorporated in the USA. The Fund seeks current income and the opportunity for capital appreciation to produce a high total return by investing in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities issued by U.S. and foreign companies.
住所Lord, Abbett & Co LLC
90 Hudson Street
Jersey City, NJ 07302
電話番号1-888-522-2388
Webサイトwww.lordabbett.com