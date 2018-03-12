Lord Abbett Convertible Fund

LACFX:US
NASDAQ GM
13.76
USD
0.07
0.51%
更新日時 2018/03/12
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
12.08 - 13.79
1年トータルリターン
15.65%
年初来リターン
4.72%
前日終値
13.69
商品分類
Open-End Fund
ファンド分類
Convertible
運用アセットクラス
債券
重視地域
米国
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/12/2018)
13.76
資産総額 (百万 USD) ( 03/12/2018)
943.370
設定日
06/30/2003
直近配当額 ( 12/29/2017)
0.0423
直近配当利回り（税込）
1.23%
ファンドマネージャ
ALAN KURTZ / ROBERT A LEE
定額申込手数料
2.25%
償還手数料
1.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
0.20%
信託報酬額
0.70%
経費率
1.06%

投資信託組入れ上位銘柄

名称 数量 ファンドの割合
EP031581:PFD
22.00 千 28.24 百万 4.28
EK738919:COR
12.75 千 20.68 百万 3.13
EJ767127:COR
19.34 千 19.45 百万 2.95
QZ123790:COR
13.79 千 16.83 百万 2.55
EJ055402:COR
8.32 千 16.50 百万 2.50
EK512960:COR
17.40 千 15.99 百万 2.42
EI665693:COR
3.40 千 15.61 百万 2.37
EJ546496:COR
5.15 千 14.60 百万 2.21
EP049322:PFD
227.00 千 14.53 百万 2.20
EK978811:COR
17.11 千 14.48 百万 2.19
企業概要
Lord Abbett Convertible Fund is an open-end fund incorporated in the USA. The Fund seeks current income and the opportunity for capital appreciation to produce a high total return by investing in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities issued by U.S. and foreign companies.
住所
Lord, Abbett & Co LLC
90 Hudson Street
Jersey City, NJ 07302
電話番号
1-888-522-2388
Webサイト
www.lordabbett.com