VEGA France Opportunites
LACFROX:FP
137.08
EUR
0.24
0.18%
更新日時 2018/03/09
商品分類
FCP
52週レンジ
122.18 - 141.38
1年トータルリターン
11.94%
年初来リターン
0.20%
前日終値
136.84
52週レンジ
122.18 - 141.38
1年トータルリターン
12.38%
年初来リターン
0.20%
商品分類
FCP
ファンド分類
Blend Broad Market
運用アセットクラス
Equity
重視地域
France
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/09/2018)
137.08
資産総額 (百万 EUR) ( 03/09/2018)
378.706
設定日
11/05/2014
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
PATRICK LANCIAUX
定額申込手数料
3.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
2.39%
経費率
-
企業概要
VEGA France Opportunites is an open-end Fund registered in France. The objective of the Fund is to outperform the CAC 40 Index. The Fund invests at least 75 percent of its assets in european equities. The Fund is eligible for the PEA.
住所Vega Investment Managers SA
5/7 rue de Monttessuy
75007 Paris
France
電話番号33-1-58-19-61-00
Webサイトwww.vega-im.com