Lacar FIC FIA
LACARFI:BZ
135.74
BRL
0.13
0.10%
更新日時 2018/03/08
商品分類
Fund of Funds
52週レンジ
110.80 - 137.57
1年トータルリターン
21.24%
年初来リターン
4.11%
前日終値
135.88
ファンド分類
Dynamic Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
Brazil
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/08/2018)
135.7439
資産総額 (百万 BRL) ( 03/08/2018)
16.242
設定日
02/26/2016
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
PEDRO CUTOLO
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.26%
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
NCIPFIC:BZ
NCIP FIC FIA
|10.43 百万
|16.26 百万
|99.74
|
BEMFIRD:BZ
Bem FI RF Simples Tpf
|18.75 千
|50.78 千
|0.31
企業概要
Lacar FI Multimercado Credito Privado is an open-end Fund incorporated in Brazil. The Fund's objective is capital appreciation. The Fund will invest in a variety of assets, such as fixed-income, foreign exchange, and equities.
住所Prada Administradora de Recursos Ltd
Av. Brigadeiro Faria Lima, 1774
Sao Paulo - SP
Brazil
電話番号-
Webサイト
-