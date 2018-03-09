Lacan Valor FIA
LACANVL:BZ
1.92
BRL
0.02
0.84%
更新日時 2018/03/09
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
1.38 - 1.93
1年トータルリターン
36.85%
年初来リターン
10.18%
前日終値
1.91
ファンド分類
Aggressive Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
Brazil
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/09/2018)
1.921297
資産総額 (百万 BRL) ( 03/09/2018)
6.892
設定日
08/31/2010
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
2.00%
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
EK690488:COR
|46.00
|424.70 千
|8.74
|
ITUB4:BZ
ｲﾀｳ･ｳﾆﾊﾞﾝｺ･ﾎｰﾙﾃﾞｨﾝｸﾞ
|9.20 千
|379.68 千
|7.81
|
JV530071:COR
|33.00
|304.66 千
|6.27
|
KROT3:BZ
ｸﾛﾄﾝ･ｴﾃﾞｭｶｼｵﾅﾙ
|15.40 千
|279.05 千
|5.74
|
CGAS5:BZ
ｺﾝﾊﾟﾆﾔ･ﾃﾞ･ｶﾞｽ･ﾃﾞ･ｻﾝﾊﾟｳﾛ
|4.70 千
|269.80 千
|5.55
|
ABCB4:BZ
ﾊﾞﾝｺABCﾌﾞﾗｼﾞﾙ
|16.10 千
|261.95 千
|5.39
|
CVCB3:BZ
CVCﾌﾞﾗｼﾞﾙ･ｵﾍﾟﾗﾄﾞｰﾗ･ｴ・ｱｼﾞｪﾝｼ
|5.70 千
|256.33 千
|5.28
|
BVMF3:BZ
B3 SA-ﾌﾞﾗｼﾞﾙ･ﾎﾞﾙｻ･ﾊﾞﾙｶｵﾝ
|10.50 千
|244.02 千
|5.02
|
GRND3:BZ
ｸﾞﾚﾝﾃﾞﾝ
|8.60 千
|223.17 千
|4.59
|
LW810668:COR
|24.00
|221.57 千
|4.56
企業概要
Lacan Valor FIA is an open-end Fund incorporated in Brazil. The objective of the Fund is to have capital appreciation. The Fund will adopt an active trading strategy on equities markets by investing at least 67% of its assets in Brazilian equity securities.
住所Lacan Investimentos e Part. Ltda
Rua Oscar Freire 379, 170 Andar
Sao Paulo-SP 01426-001
Brazil
電話番号55-11-3083-1234
Webサイトwww.lacaninvest.com.br