FIP Lacan Florestal
LACANFL:BZ
14,927.88
BRL
0.31
0.00%
更新日時 2018/03/08
商品分類
Closed-End Fund
52週レンジ
13,768.22 - 15,418.27
1年トータルリターン
5.78%
年初来リターン
8.24%
前日終値
14,928.19
ファンド分類
-
運用アセットクラス
Private Equity
重視地域
Brazil
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/08/2018)
14,927.88
資産総額 (百万 BRL) ( 03/08/2018)
334.384
設定日
04/02/2012
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
1.00%
経費率
-
企業概要
FIP Lacan Florestal is a 2012 private equity fund. The Fund provides growth financing to companies operating in the forestry industry. The Fund primarily invests within Brazil.
住所Lacan Investimentos e Part. Ltda
Rua Oscar Freire 379, 170 Andar
Sao Paulo-SP 01426-001
Brazil
電話番号55-11-3083-1234
Webサイトwww.lacaninvest.com.br