Lord Abbett Multi-Asset Bala

LABYX:US
NASDAQ GM
12.06
USD
0.01
0.08%
更新日時 2018/03/12
商品分類
Fund of Funds
52週レンジ
11.31 - 12.35
1年トータルリターン
10.23%
年初来リターン
2.43%
前日終値
12.05
商品分類
Fund of Funds
ファンド分類
Moderate Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
米国
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/12/2018)
12.06
資産総額 (十億 USD) ( 03/12/2018)
1.805
設定日
10/19/2004
直近配当額 ( 02/28/2018)
0.0133
直近配当利回り（税込）
1.32%
ファンドマネージャ
GIULIO MARTINI / ROBERT A LEE
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
0.00%
信託報酬額
0.10%
経費率
0.98%

投資信託組入れ上位銘柄

名称 数量 ファンドの割合
LAHYX:US
ﾛｰﾄﾞ･ｱﾍﾞｯﾄ･ﾊｲ･ｲｰﾙﾄﾞ･ﾌｧﾝﾄﾞ
59.91 百万 461.29 百万 24.02
LMCYX:US
Lord Abbett Mid Cap Stock Fu
9.67 百万 284.66 百万 14.83
LVMIX:US
Lord Abbett Calibrated Mid C
12.09 百万 267.69 百万 13.94
LAIDX:US
Lord Abbett International Di
35.85 百万 248.46 百万 12.94
LVCIX:US
Lord Abbett Calibrated Large
10.34 百万 220.57 百万 11.49
LCFYX:US
Lord Abbett Convertible Fund
15.70 百万 192.00 百万 10.00
LDMYX:US
Lord Abbett Emerging Markets
21.40 百万 112.33 百万 5.85
LIFIX:US
Lord Abbett Inflation Focuse
3.98 百万 48.54 百万 2.53
LICYX:US
Lord Abbett International Co
3.77 百万 45.59 百万 2.37
LLDYX:US
ﾛｰﾄﾞｱﾍﾞｯﾄInvﾄﾗｽﾄ-ｼｮｰﾄDur IF
8.54 百万 36.81 百万 1.92
企業概要
Lord Abbett Multi-Asset Balanced Opportunity Fund is an open-end fund incorporated in the USA. The Fund aims is to provide current income and capital growth. The Fund is a "fund of funds" that invests into other Lord, Abbett & Co LLC managed mutual funds. The Fund will allocate 40-80% of its assets into equity funds and 20-60% into bond funds.
住所
Lord, Abbett & Co LLC
90 Hudson Street
Jersey City, NJ 07302
電話番号
1-888-522-2388
Webサイト
www.lordabbett.com