Landsbref Premium Equity Fun
LABRPEF:IR
18.91
ISK
0.08
0.42%
更新日時 2018/03/10
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
17.97 - 20.30
1年トータルリターン
2.64%
年初来リターン
4.78%
前日終値
18.99
52週レンジ
17.97 - 20.30
1年トータルリターン
2.30%
年初来リターン
4.78%
商品分類
Open-End Fund
ファンド分類
-
運用アセットクラス
-
重視地域
-
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/09/2018)
18.912
資産総額 (十億 ISK) ( 03/09/2018)
4.396
設定日
12/06/2012
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
2.00%
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
1.75%
経費率
-
企業概要
Landsbref Premium Equity Fund is an open-end fund incorporated in Iceland. The Fund's objective is is to achieve a good rate of return. The Fund invests in equities securities of leading Icelandic companies.
住所Landsbref hf
Borgartun 33
105 Reykjav
Iceland
電話番号+354-410-2500
Webサイトwww.landsbref.is