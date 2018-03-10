Landsbref Liquidity Fund II
LABRLIQ:IR
1,176.66
ISK
0.42
0.04%
更新日時 2018/03/10
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
1,127.03 - 1,176.66
1年トータルリターン
4.40%
年初来リターン
0.71%
前日終値
1,176.24
52週レンジ
1,127.03 - 1,176.66
1年トータルリターン
4.45%
年初来リターン
0.71%
商品分類
Open-End Fund
ファンド分類
-
運用アセットクラス
-
重視地域
-
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/09/2018)
1,176.662
資産総額 (十億 ISK) ( 03/09/2018)
47.714
設定日
12/05/2014
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.35%
経費率
-
企業概要
Landsbref Liquidity Fund II is an open-end fund incorporated in Iceland. The Fund's objective is to provide investors with an opportunity to purchase unit shares with a somewhat higher-risk investment strategy, with regard for counterparty risk and low risk with regard for interest rate risk. The Fund invests in money markets instruments issued by Icleandic state companies.
住所Landsbref hf
Borgartun 33
105 Reykjav
Iceland
電話番号+354-410-2500
Webサイトwww.landsbref.is