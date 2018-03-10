Landsbref - Government Bond
LABRGBS:IR
15.33
ISK
0.00
0.03%
更新日時 2018/03/10
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
14.65 - 15.33
1年トータルリターン
4.65%
年初来リターン
0.79%
前日終値
15.33
52週レンジ
14.65 - 15.33
1年トータルリターン
4.66%
年初来リターン
0.79%
商品分類
Open-End Fund
ファンド分類
-
運用アセットクラス
-
重視地域
-
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/09/2018)
15.331
資産総額 (十億 ISK) ( 03/09/2018)
1.101
設定日
05/20/2009
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.70%
経費率
-
企業概要
Landsbref Government Bond Fund Short Duration is an open-end fund incorporated in Iceland. The Fund's objective is to achieve a rate of return equivalent to that of short-term government-backed bonds and deposits. The Fund invests in a diversified portfolio of short-term government-backed securities and deposits with financial undertakings under supervision by the FME.
住所Landsbref hf
Borgartun 33
105 Reykjav
Iceland
電話番号+354-410-2500
Webサイトwww.landsbref.is