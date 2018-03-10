Landsbref Government Bond Fu
LABRGBI:IR
16.08
ISK
0.00
0.02%
更新日時 2018/03/10
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
14.77 - 16.08
1年トータルリターン
8.93%
年初来リターン
0.26%
前日終値
16.08
商品分類
Open-End Fund
ファンド分類
-
運用アセットクラス
-
重視地域
-
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/09/2018)
16.084
資産総額 (十億 ISK) ( 03/09/2018)
2.379
設定日
05/06/2010
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
1.00%
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.80%
経費率
-
企業概要
Landsbref Government Bond Fund Indexed is an open-end fund incorporated in Iceland. The Fund's objective is to increase the assets of unit shareholders. The Fund invests in a diversified portfolio of government-backed securities (treasury bonds, HFF bonds and other indexed, government-backed receivables and deposits with financial undertakings under supervision by FME.
住所Landsbref hf
Borgartun 33
105 Reykjav
Iceland
電話番号+354-410-2500
Webサイトwww.landsbref.is