Landsbref Covered Bonds
LABRCOB:IR
1,127.39
ISK
0.18
0.02%
更新日時 2018/03/10
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
1,071.28 - 1,127.58
1年トータルリターン
5.24%
年初来リターン
0.19%
前日終値
1,127.21
ファンド分類
-
運用アセットクラス
-
重視地域
-
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/09/2018)
1,127.39
資産総額 (十億 ISK) ( 03/09/2018)
6.811
設定日
12/18/2015
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
1.00%
経費率
-
企業概要
Landsbref Covered Bonds is an open-end fund incorporated in Iceland. The Fund's objective is to provide a return to owners of units with investment in a diversified portfolio of covered bonds, government-back bonds and deposits.
住所Landsbref hf
Borgartun 33
105 Reykjav
Iceland
電話番号+354-410-2500
Webサイトwww.landsbref.is