Landsbref Asset Allocation F
LABRAAF:IR
16.011
ISK
0.001
0.01%
更新日時 2018/03/10
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
15.468 - 16.965
1年トータルリターン
1.58%
年初来リターン
2.33%
前日終値
16.012
52週レンジ
15.468 - 16.965
1年トータルリターン
1.15%
年初来リターン
2.33%
商品分類
Open-End Fund
ファンド分類
-
運用アセットクラス
-
重視地域
-
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/09/2018)
16.011
資産総額 (百万 ISK) ( 03/09/2018)
948.736
設定日
11/15/2011
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
1.00%
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
1.25%
経費率
-
企業概要
Landsbref Asset Allocation Fund is an open-end fund incorporated in Iceland. The Fund's objective is a return. The Fund actively invests in a diversified portfolio of securities based on a core of government-backed securities.
住所Landsbref hf
Borgartun 33
105 Reykjav
Iceland
電話番号+354-410-2500
Webサイトwww.landsbref.is