Lord Abbett Multi-Asset Bala
LABPX:US
NASDAQ GM
12.01
USD
0.01
0.08%
更新日時 2018/03/12
商品分類
Fund of Funds
52週レンジ
11.26 - 12.29
1年トータルリターン
9.79%
年初来リターン
2.37%
前日終値
12.00
ファンド分類
Moderate Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
米国
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/12/2018)
12.01
資産総額 (十億 USD) ( 03/12/2018)
1.805
設定日
12/31/2002
直近配当額 ( 02/28/2018)
0.0093
直近配当利回り（税込）
0.93%
ファンドマネージャ
GIULIO MARTINI / ROBERT A LEE
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
0.45%
信託報酬額
0.10%
経費率
1.43%
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
LAHYX:US
ﾛｰﾄﾞ･ｱﾍﾞｯﾄ･ﾊｲ･ｲｰﾙﾄﾞ･ﾌｧﾝﾄﾞ
|59.91 百万
|461.29 百万
|24.02
|
LMCYX:US
Lord Abbett Mid Cap Stock Fu
|9.67 百万
|284.66 百万
|14.83
|
LVMIX:US
Lord Abbett Calibrated Mid C
|12.09 百万
|267.69 百万
|13.94
|
LAIDX:US
Lord Abbett International Di
|35.85 百万
|248.46 百万
|12.94
|
LVCIX:US
Lord Abbett Calibrated Large
|10.34 百万
|220.57 百万
|11.49
|
LCFYX:US
Lord Abbett Convertible Fund
|15.70 百万
|192.00 百万
|10.00
|
LDMYX:US
Lord Abbett Emerging Markets
|21.40 百万
|112.33 百万
|5.85
|
LIFIX:US
Lord Abbett Inflation Focuse
|3.98 百万
|48.54 百万
|2.53
|
LICYX:US
Lord Abbett International Co
|3.77 百万
|45.59 百万
|2.37
|
LLDYX:US
ﾛｰﾄﾞｱﾍﾞｯﾄInvﾄﾗｽﾄ-ｼｮｰﾄDur IF
|8.54 百万
|36.81 百万
|1.92
企業概要
Lord Abbett Multi-Asset Balanced Opportunity Fund is an open-end fund incorporated in the USA. The Fund aims is to provide current income and capital growth. The Fund is a "fund of funds" that invests into other Lord, Abbett & Co LLC managed mutual funds. The Fund will allocate 40-80% of its assets into equity funds and 20-60% into bond funds.
住所Lord, Abbett & Co LLC
90 Hudson Street
Jersey City, NJ 07302
電話番号1-888-522-2388
Webサイトwww.lordabbett.com