KHG Balanced Fund
KHGBALD:IO
Pending Listing
USD
商品分類
Open-End Fund
ファンド分類
Moderate Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
イギリス
基準価額 (NAV) ( -)
-
資産総額 (百万 GBP) ( 06/15/2018)
9.884
設定日
07/07/2015
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
5.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.10%
経費率
-
企業概要
KHG Balanced Fund is an open-end fund incorporated in Isle of Man. The Fund's objective is growth over the medium to long term with a medium level of risk. The Fund's assets will primarily consist of actively managed regulated collective schemes, ETFs, investment trusts and other closed-end investment vehicles that are actively traded on a stock market.
住所KHG Funds PLC/Isle of Man
5208V, Knox House, 16-18 Finch Road
Douglas, Isle of Man, IM1 2PT
電話番号-
Webサイトwww.khgfunds.com