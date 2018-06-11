K&H Euro International Mixed
KHEUNEV:HB
1.25
EUR
0.00
0.05%
更新日時 2018/06/11
商品分類
Fund of Funds
52週レンジ
1.23 - 1.27
1年トータルリターン
-0.02%
年初来リターン
-0.87%
前日終値
1.25
ファンド分類
Global Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/11/2018)
1.246931
資産総額 (百万 EUR) ( 06/11/2018)
81.016
設定日
10/11/2010
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
TIBOR ZAMBO
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
企業概要
K&H Euro International Mixed Fund is an open-end fund incorporated in Hungary. The Fund's objective is a well-diversified euro portfolio. The Fund invests its assets mainly in euro money-market funds and international bond funds. The Fund may also invest in international equity funds and liquidities.
住所K&H Investment Management Co
1 Vigado Ter
1051 Budapest
Hungry
電話番号-
Webサイトwww.khalapok.hu