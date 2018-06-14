K&H Capital Protected Euro M
企業概要
K&H Capital Protected Euro Money Market Fund is an open-end fund registered in Hungary. The Fund's objective is capital preservation and total return. The Fund mainly invests its assets in euro bank deposits. The Fund may also invest in euro-denominated government bonds, short-term euro money-market instruments, other money-market funds and liquidities.
