K&H Central European Equity
KHEQUIT:HB
2.16
HUF
0.01
0.40%
更新日時 2018/06/12
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
2.06 - 2.33
1年トータルリターン
2.89%
年初来リターン
-1.63%
前日終値
2.17
商品分類
Open-End Fund
ファンド分類
Single Region
運用アセットクラス
Equity
重視地域
CEE
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/12/2018)
2.16256
資産総額 (十億 HUF) ( 06/12/2018)
3.247
設定日
03/08/2000
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
LASZLO KISHONTI / PETER GABOR NAGY
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
企業概要
K&H Central European Equity Fund is an open-end fund registered in Hungary. The Fund invests the majority of its assets in the equities of companies operating in Central European countries.
住所K&H Investment Fund Management
1051 Budapest
Vigado ter 1
Hungary
電話番号36-1-483-5000
Webサイトwww.khb.hu/