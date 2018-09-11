K&H Emerging Markets Equity
KHEMMKT:HB
1.72
HUF
0.01
0.47%
更新日時 2018/09/11
商品分類
Fund of Funds
52週レンジ
1.72 - 1.95
1年トータルリターン
-2.49%
年初来リターン
-7.18%
前日終値
1.73
商品分類
Fund of Funds
ファンド分類
Emerging Market Stock
運用アセットクラス
Equity
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( 09/11/2018)
1.72448
資産総額 (十億 HUF) ( 09/11/2018)
1.613
設定日
09/29/2008
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
PETER HAJOSI
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
企業概要
K&H Emerging Markets Equity Fund is an open-end fund incorporated in Hungary. The Fund's objective is capital appreciation. The Fund invests its assets in other funds, which in turn invest in the equities of companies with headquarters in the emerging-market countries of Asia, South America and Central and Eastern Europe.
住所K&H Investment Fund Management
1051 Budapest
Vigado ter 1
Hungary
電話番号36-1-483-5000
Webサイトwww.khb.hu/