K&H Eco Fund
KHECOFD:HB
1.08
HUF
0.00
0.07%
更新日時 2018/09/11
商品分類
Fund of Funds
52週レンジ
1.08 - 1.18
1年トータルリターン
-0.18%
年初来リターン
-5.00%
前日終値
1.08
ファンド分類
Foreign Blend
運用アセットクラス
Equity
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( 09/11/2018)
1.08299
資産総額 (十億 HUF) ( 09/11/2018)
1.369
設定日
07/24/2007
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
企業概要
K&H Eco Fund is an open-end fund incorporated in Hungary. The Fund invests at least 80% of its assets in other funds, which in turn invest in securities of socially-responsible companies. The Fund may also hold liquidities.
住所K&H Investment Fund Management
1051 Budapest
Vigado ter 1
Hungary
電話番号36-1-483-5000
Webサイトwww.khb.hu/