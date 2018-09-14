K&H Capital Protected Dollar
KHDMMKT:HB
1.14
USD
0.00
0.00%
更新日時 2018/09/14
残存期間
-
Total Assets (m -) (on 09/14/2018)
72.651
設定日
03/01/2007
52週レンジ
1.12 - 1.14
前日終値
1.14
1年トータルリターン
1.15%
年初来リターン
0.91%
ファンドマネージャ
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
企業概要
K&H Capital Protected Dollar Money Market Fund is an open-end fund registered in Hungary. The Fund invest its assets in dollar deposits, fixed-income instruments issued by OECD member countries and other mutual funds.
住所K&H Investment Fund Management
1051 Budapest
Vigado ter 1
Hungary
電話番号36-1-483-5000
Webサイトwww.khb.hu/