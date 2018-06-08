K&H Wealth Protected Portfol
KHCPAUG:HB
0.99
HUF
0.00
0.05%
Fund of Funds
0.98 - 1.03
-1.07%
-1.81%
0.99
0.98 - 1.03
-1.12%
-1.81%
Fund of Funds
Dynamic Allocation
Mixed Allocation
OECD Countries
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/08/2018)
0.989513
資産総額 (十億 HUF) ( 06/08/2018)
6.663
設定日
08/12/2013
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
企業概要
K&H Wealth Protected Portfolio - August Open-end Subfund is an open-end fund incorporated in Hungary. The Fund's objective is to provide investors with the returns of a diversified portfolio, while striving to partially protect the capital of investors with a price protection mechanism. The Fund invests in debt securities, other funds (mostly K&H and KBC funds), and in derivatives.
住所K&H Investment Fund Management
1051 Budapest
Vigado ter 1
Hungary
電話番号36-1-483-5000
Webサイトwww.khb.hu/