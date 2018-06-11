K&H Commodity Fund
KHCOMAU:HB
0.61
USD
0.00
0.12%
更新日時 2018/06/11
商品分類
Fund of Funds
52週レンジ
0.51 - 0.62
1年トータルリターン
17.86%
年初来リターン
2.21%
前日終値
0.61
商品分類
Fund of Funds
ファンド分類
Broad Based
運用アセットクラス
商品
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/11/2018)
0.61368
資産総額 (十億 HUF) ( 06/11/2018)
3.984
設定日
10/05/2009
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
PETER GABOR NAGY
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
企業概要
K&H Commodity Fund is an open-end fund incorporated in Hungary. The Fund invests its assets in other commodity Funds that invest in energy, industrial metals, agriculture and livestock, and precious metals. The Fund can also hold liquid assets.
住所K&H Investment Fund Management
1051 Budapest
Vigado ter 1
Hungary
電話番号36-1-483-5000
Webサイトwww.khb.hu/